PDP Governor, Ortom Spotted Voting Labour Party’s Peter Obi

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has voted for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the ongoing presidential election.

The governor voted for Labour Party despite the fact that he is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that fields Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate in the same ballot.

Ortom is the candidate of the PDP in Benue North-West Senatorial District in the Senate.

He is also one of the five Integrity Group (G-5) governors in a fallout with Atiku and the PDP’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Recall, in January, he officially endorsed Peter Obi as his preferred presidential candidate and of recent said he does not mind sacrificing his polictical career for Obi’s victory.