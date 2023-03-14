2023 Presidential Election Worst In History Of Nigeria – Peter Obi

Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, has insisted the 2023 presidential election remains the worst election in the country’s history.

Obi made the statement on Monday when he appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

The former Anambra State Governor, who is contesting the outcome of the election by filing a suit at the presidential election petition tribunal, said it was probably the worst election considering the flagrant abuse of the 2022 electoral law.

“If you look at the last election, it is probably the worst election, considering in this particular republic, the 2022 electoral law which was meant to improve our overall election process and continued and consistent promises by the chairman of INEC that this is going to the best thing that will happen to Nigeria,” Obi said.