Actress Biodun Okeowo Rains Curses On Those Accusing Her Of Dating Cute Abiola

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omoborty has bitterly cursed those accusing her of sleeping with skitmaker, Cute Abiola.

While holding the bible, Biodun Okeowo rained heavy curses on them as she set the record straight over her affair with the skitmaker.

Biodun revealed that she kept quiet about the affair because her man and children told her not to speak out, but she however, decided to as trolls keep attaching her to him.

“I have been seeing comment like why is she just coming out now? Why is she just talking now? I kept my cool since last year cause my man said I shouldn’t talk and my children said I shouldn’t talk,” she said before bitterly cursing her trolls.

