‘Advise Yourself If No One Advises You’ — Oby Ezekwesili On Keyamo’s Petition Against Peter Obi, Datti Ahmed

Former Minister of Education and supporter of the Labour Party (LP), Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed the chief spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, over his recent petition against LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his vice, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Information Nigeria had reported that in the petition letter dated 23rd March 2023, the APC campaign alleged that Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed’s post-election utterances and conduct bothered on incitement and treasonable felony.

The Minister for Labour and Employment, via his Twitter handle on Thursday asserted that the APC council’s call for peace and national healing does not amount to weakness.

The petition comes hours after, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, declared that Nigeria has no president-elect.

READ ALSO: Keyamo Petitions DSS; Demands Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed’s Arrest Over Inciteful Claims

However, Ezekwesili, reacting via Twitter, opined that Keyamo’s petition is aimed at destabilizing Nigeria, questioning APC if the country is a joke to them.

“I saw a ludicrous piece of nonsense by a Minister in the @NigeriaGov of @NGRPresident @MBuhari, stoking the embers of destabilization of Nigeria by goading and inciting @OfficialDSSNG to arrest the @NgLabour Presidential Candidate and his VP. Is Nigeria a Comedy to you folks?

“Let me tell @OfficialDSSNG @NigeriaGov @NGRPresident and the leaders of the ruling Party @OfficialAPCNg about a very wise saying of our neighbors, the Ghanaians: If no one advises you, advise yourself. A word is sufficient to prevent foolishness”