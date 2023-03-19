APC Campaign Coordinator In Rivers Shot Dead While Resisting Political Thugs

Mr. Chisom (surname not confirmed), the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Coordinator for Rivers State’s Ahoada-West Local Council, has reportedly been shot dead.

Chisom, who also serves as the APC’s Ward 10 leader in the community, was shot on Saturday March 18, while trying to prevent suspected hoodlums dressed in police camouflage from stealing election materials.

Spokesman of the Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, Sogbeye Eli, confirmed the incident to The Guardian late last night. He said the miscreants opened fire on Chisom and shot him dead immediately.

Eli said: “Yes, it is true, our Campaign Coordinator for Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chisom was shot dead as he tried to stop the miscreants, dressed in police uniform, who tried to snatch election materials. They opened fire on him and killed him.

“The slaim Chisom Lennard of Ubeta community in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State was until his death today at the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, the Ward 10 Leader of the APC and Tonye Cole Campaign Coordinator for Ahoada West Local Council,” he added.