APC Sacks Adamawa Ward Excos For Suspending Boss Mustapha From Party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sacked the executive committee members of the party in Gwadabawa ward in the Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State that suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha from the Party.

Information Nigeria had reported on Wednesday that Adamawa APC suspended the SGF, Mustapha.

According to an official of the Party in Gwadabawa Ward in the state, Muazu Kabiri, who made the announcement at a press conference in Yola, Mustapha did not commit to seeing the ruling party win the presidential election.

READ ALSO: INEC Did Well By Declaring Adamawa Guber Poll Inconclusive – Binani

While announcing the decision to fire the officials from the party, Secretary of the Party’s State Working Community (SWC), Raymond Chidama, described the Gwadabawa ward officials as “miscreants” for “illegally suspending” Mustapha.

Reacting on Saturday at a news conference in Yola, Chidama said, “The State Working Committee therefore viewed the activities of these miscreants as an embarrassment to the National chairman, Mr President and the party.

“The State Working Committee therefore approved the removal from office all exco members of Gwadabawa ward with immediate effect. Indefinite suspension of all EXCO members of Gwadabawa ward from the party.”

The secretary further directed all suspended members to hand over all party properties in their possession to the Chairman of Yola-North immediately.

“All lower organs of the party are reminded to consult widely with their Stakeholders before engaging in this type of white elephant investments in the future,” he said