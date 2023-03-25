Six Dead, Two Injured In Ogun Road Accidents

Accidents that happened in various locations around Ogun state on Friday and Saturday resulted in the deaths of six people and the injuries of two others.

The first accident reportedly occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claiming two lives while two other persons sustained injuries.

It was also gathered that the second accident occurred on Friday night at Lafenwa in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Confirming the accidents, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe, said six persons lost their lives.

Okpe this in a statement issued on Saturday said the first accident involved a Volvo truck with registration number: RBH 420 XA and a Nissan cabstar, marked YYY 486 XB.

According to Okpe, a total of six persons were involved in the first accident, two persons were injured, while two died and others escaped unhurt.

She blamed route violation and dangerous driving as the cause of the accidents.

Okpe further explained that the second accident which occurred on Friday night at Lafenwa in Abeokuta, involved three vehicles: a tanker with registration number, T 15321 LA, a BMW car, marked TTD 421 CX and a NISSAN SUV with no registration number.

The driver of the tanker, which was fully loaded with petrol, lost control while trying to make a turn at Lafenwa roundabout.

The accident happened due to speed and reckless driving on the part of the tanker driver.

She said, “The tanker driver was trying to make a turn at the roundabout at Lafenwa and rammed into two other vehicles.

“The driver then lost control and rammed into a building. The content was spilled, but no fire outbreak.

“The content was quickly trans-loaded into another truck with the help of fire service and other traffic managers”.

Four persons were killed in the accident.