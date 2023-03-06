Atiku Protest: We Must Engage In Civil Disobedience To Extinguish INEC’s Injustice – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), says to fight the alleged injustice perpetrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February 25 election, citizens need to protest.

Sowore’s comment stems from the fact that his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, led a protest to the INEC office on Monday over the result of the February 25 election.

Earlier today, Atiku led top PDP chieftains and supporters to a protest at the INEC’s headquarters to express dissatisfaction with the announcement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as president-elect.

The aggrieved PDP supporters, however, wore black outfits, carrying placards with different inscriptions in protest against the declaration by the electoral body.

Recall the electoral umpire had last week declared Tinubu as the presidential election winner and issued the former governor of Lagos State a Certificate of Return.

Sowore in a Twitter reaction to the development, commended the PDP for the demonstration, stating that activism was not any different from politics.

“After all, activism is not different from politics. Good to see @atiku @OfficialPDPNig fight for electoral justice; everyone must engage in civil disobedience to extinguish the monumental injustice perpetrated by @inecnigeria, except that for us revolutionaries, we don’t get the privilege to have the Department of State Services and police bodyguards to protect us during protests like this, they usually unleash the police, soldiers and the DSS on us with absolute cruelty.”