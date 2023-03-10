Desmond Elliot Donates 8 Transformers To His Constituency In Surulere (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot who is running for a third term as lawmaker for Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency has donated transformers to his constituency ahead of election on Saturday March 18th.
The two-term incumbent Surulere representative revealed on social media that he has commissioned the installment of high-capacity transformers in Surulere.
The recipients of the transformers include, Somade Crescent, Main street, Clegg street, James Robertson, Akerele, Martins Street and Tafawa Balewa.
He wrote, “I am excited to announce that new high-capacity transformers have been installed in Surulere, bringing reliable electricity to communities that have long needed it. The new transformers include:
- Somade Crescent; Methodist Church by Small London; 300Kva
- Main Street between Barracks and Tejuosho; 500Kva
- Clegg Street, Inside Fire Brigade, 500Kva
- James Robertson Junction; 500Kva
- Akerele by Havana Hospital; 500Kva
- Martins Street; 500Kva
- Oke-Ona/Ladele Dada/Alawode Transformer; 500Kva (Surulere 2)
- Tafawa Balewa Crescent; 500Kva.”
This is an update of the progress we are making in bringing reliable electricity to our community.
As your representative, I am committed to delivering on my promises and bringing positive change to our community”
See photos below: