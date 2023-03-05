Election Results: Ayu, Okowa, Other PDP Leaders To Protest At INEC Headquarters Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and the the Party’s vice presidential candidate, governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State will on Monday lead other Party stalwarts in a protest at the Abuja headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the outcome of the presidential election.

Information Nigeria reports that INEC had declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner and president-elect of the poll held February 25.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who had 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who secured 6,101,533 votes.

However, Atiku and the PDP rejected the declaration of Tinubu as winner, saying the election was marred with infractions and would challenge it in court.

Meanwhile, in what seems as one of the ways to challenge the result, the opposition party has notified its members that a protest will be staged Monday morning in front of INEC’s building.

Ibrahim Bashir, Director of Administration of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) , via a statement informed Party members that the protest would take off from the Legacy House in Maitama area by 10 am.

The Director-General of the PDP PCC and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, also issued similar statement on Sunday, stating the dress colour code for participants as black.

The notice read: “I am directed to respectfully invite Your Excellencies: The National Chairman, Dr Iyrochia Ayu, The Vice Presidential Candidate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okowa.

“Governors of; Akwa Ibom and Chairman of PCC, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Sokoto state and DG of PCC, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and Governors of Bayelsa, Edo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba and Osun States.

“Former Senate Presidents, Senator David Mark and Senator Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, BOT members, NEC members, PDP Senators and House of Representatives Members, NWC members of the party, DDGs, Directors, Deputies and Assistant Directors of NCMC; Members of the PCC;

“Leadership of People Living With Disabilities and all other Stakeholders to a protest march to INEC Office.

“Endeavour to be very punctual please.”