Europa League Quarter-Finals Draw: Man Utd To Play Sevilla

Manchester United will meet Spanish side Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Should they advance, Erik ten Hag’s side will meet either Juventus – whose squad includes former United midfielder Paul Pogba – or Arsenal’s conquerors Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals.

In the other last-eight ties, Roma face Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen meet Union Saint-Gilloise.

The first legs take place on 13 April, with the return games on 20 April.

Europa League quarter-final draw

Manchester United v Sevilla

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord v Roma