Former Ekiti Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi Is Dead

The immediate former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, is dead.

Egbeyemi reportedly died at the early hours of Saturday at a popular Multisystem Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at 78.

Egbeyemi who was born on 8th of May 1944 was a Nigerian lawyer and politician who served as deputy governor of Ekiti State from 2018 to 2022.

Although, the news of his sudden demise has not been confirmed officially by the appropriate authorities, a close ally who worked with him as one of his principal officers when he was the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, told ThisDay on condition of anonymity, that the former deputy governor died at a private hospital in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday morning.