Guber Polls: Anyone With ID Card Allegedly Issued By INEC For Security Personnel Is On Illegal Duty — Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised an alarm over fake identity cards for security personnel on election duty.

The disclosure was made known in a statement on Friday, by Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

According to him, identity cards for security personnel on election duty were issued by the security agencies and not INEC.

He noted that anyone bearing a fake identity card purportedly issued by the electoral umpire for security personnel is liable to arrest and prosecution.

The electoral body also urged the public to report anyone with such a security identity card to appropriate security agencies.

READ ALSO: 2023 Poll: Documents Confirm INEC Lied, Awarded Contract To APC Guber Candidate To Print Sensitive Election Materials

The statement reads: “The attention of the INEC has been drawn to an identity card for security personnel bearing the name and logo of the commission with the inscription “Complete Access” boldly written in red at the bottom of it.

“We wish to state categorically that the identity card did not emanate from the commission.

“Anyone bearing an identity card allegedly issued by the commission for security personnel can only be on illegal duty. Such a person is liable to arrest and prosecution.

“The public is alerted to this diabolical action of some misdirected elements and to report any such persons to the security agencies”