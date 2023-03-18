2023 Election: No Date Yet For Supplementary Polls — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has dismissed reports that it intends to conduct supplementary elections arising from the presidential and National Assembly elections together with the governorship and state assembly elections slated for Saturday, March 18.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

He said: “The Commission has not scheduled the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“For clarity, the supplementary elections will take place on a date to be announced by the Commission immediately after the governorship and state assembly elections.