John Wick’ Star, Lance Reddick Is Dead

Hollywood actor, Lance Reddick, who got into the limelight after featuring in HBO’s “The Wire” and the “John Wick” movie franchise, is dead.

Lance’s body was discovered at his Studio City home Saturday morning, March 18, around 9:30 AM. His cause of death is currently unclear, but it appears to be natural, according to the police.

READ MORE: Two Dead As Lagos Train Collides With BRT

He was reportedly doing a press tour for the fourth installment of the ‘John Wick’ franchise where he plays Charon. He was scheduled to make a guest appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s show next week.

Lance was best known for playing fictional Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels on the hit HBO series “The Wire”, with his character appearing in all five seasons.

He also had recurring roles on a bunch of popular TV shows including “Fringe,” “Bosch,” “Oz” and “Lost.” He was also featured in “Angel Has Fallen” and “Godzilla Vs. Kong.”

Lance has some unreleased projects in the works, he plays the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Born and raised in Baltimore, Lance earned a music degree from the University of Rochester and he got his MFA from Yale. Lance was 60.