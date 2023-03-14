Gunmen Abduct Accord Party Assembly Candidate In Rivers

With just five days to the State House of Assembly elections, gunmen on Monday night reportedly abducted Chukwudi Ogbonna, Accord Party’s candidate for Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Constituency II in Rivers State.

Ogbonna was said to have been taken at gunpoint to an unknown destination by unidentified criminals around Rumuigbo community near Port-harcourt, in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Ogbonna, who is said to be a popular candidate for Saturday’s election, was kidnapped at about 8:30 pm.

The victim, was in a vehicle with a friend on his way back home when the incident occurred.

The incident was confirmed by Ifeakachukwu Nwakiri, who identified himself as the cousin of the victim.

According to Nwakiri, the kidnap was politically motivated, adding that the police have been alerted.

Nwakiri also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to consider suspending the State House of Assembly election for Onelga Constituency II slated for Saturday, pending the release of his brother.

“He was double crossed and taken to an unknown destination. Up until now we have not heard from him. So we don’t know where he has been taken to.

“Our plea and our call is to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Commissioner of Police Director of DSS, NSCDC for all of them to swing into action to make sure they rescue Engineer Chukwudi Ogbonna,” Nwakiri added.