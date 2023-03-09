Hoodlum Killed, ASP Shot In Ebonyi Gun Battle

The Ebonyi State Police Command, on Wednesday, said one hoodlum was killed and another sustained injury in a gun battle that ensued between its officers and some assailants in the state.

In the gun battle that occurred in the Ivo Local Government Area of the state, an Assistant Superintendent of Police was equally injured.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

She said “On the 7th day of March 2023 at about 2345hrs, the Divisional Police Officer of Ivo Divisional Headquarters received a distress call that unknown gunmen were firing sporadically and had also set ablaze two vehicles and a filling station.