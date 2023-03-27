I’m Still Awaiting Oyetola’s Congratulatory Call – Gov. Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has said that the immediate past governor of the State, Gboyega Oyetola, has not congratulated him following his Appeal Court victory.

The Peoples Democratic Party governor who said this on Monday while featuring on Arise Television Morning Show said he was open to working with the former governor.

“Immediately after the news of the Appeal Court (judgement), I tried to reach out, I called him – the former Governor Oyetola – to let us forge ahead to move Osun forward, but up till now, he has not called me to congratulate me and I’m still hoping that he will do that because we don’t have any other state than Osun State here. So, I’m ready, my hands are open, let’s come together and move Osun State forward,” Adeleke said.

Asked what he would like to say to Oyetola, Adeleke made a U-turn, saying he never called the former governor.

“Well let me correct it, I did not say I put a call to him, what I said is I’m still expecting him to call me so that he can congratulate me, and if he wants to do otherwise and go ahead to the Supreme Court, he has the right to do that,” the governor said.

He reiterated that he would like to work with Oyetola.

According to him, he is not afraid of the Supreme Court, saying he had his people and God on his side.

READ ALSO: Osun PDP Urges Oyetola To Bury Hatchet, Congratulate Adeleke

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, last Friday, set aside the tribunal judgment that nullified the election of Adeleke as governor of the state.

In a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, led by Mohammed Lawal, the appellate court held that the appeal lodged by Adeleke to challenge his sack by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was meritorious.

The court also awarded a sum of N500,000 as a cost against the All ProgressiveCongress and its candidate, Oyetola.

During the ruling, the justice resolved that the preponderance of proof that there was over-voting in the elections rested on the petitioner.

The court also maintained that “the party alleging non-compliance with the electoral act must prove its case without merely relying on the weakness of the other party.”

Mohammed Shaibu, delivering the judgment, overruled the tribunal judgment of the governorship election nullifying the outcome of the July governorship polls in the State.

Conclusively, the three-man panel revoked the tribunal’s order which directed that a Certificate of Return be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to his All Progressives Congress predecessor, Oyetola.

The Appeal Court however affirmed Adeleke as the authentic winner and governor of Osun State.