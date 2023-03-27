“My Son Supports Liverpool” – Naeto C Reveals On Son’s 10th Birthday

Naetochukwu Chikwe, popularly known as Naeto C, a Nigerian rapper, has made an interesting revelation about his son as he celebrated his tenth birthday today, March 26, 2023.

The singer posted beautiful family photos with a giant Liverpool cake on Instagram in celebration of his son’s birthday.

The father of three revealed that his son has been obsessed with football since he was ten months old, and he appears to have settled on Liverpool.

The singer also expressed his love for his son, thanking him for being a source of joy and pride for the whole family.

Naeto C captioned the post: “And just like that, our Sonshine is Ten. Marobi is incredible- he’s smart, kind, thoughtful, loving, and all the things any parent could pray for in a child.

“We love you so much Robi C! Thank you for being a source of joy and endless pride to us

“P.S- Marobi has been obsessed with football since he was 10 months old and seems to finally have settled on supporting Liverpool for now. Which is…fine

“No pressure, but Gunners la wa, no testing.”

See photos below: