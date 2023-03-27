Faleke Pulls Out Of Kogi Guber Race To Support Tinubu, Says National Interest Supersedes Ambition

James Faleke, the secretary of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), has opted out of Kogi State’s governorship race.

The PCC secretary, who said he worked for the success of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election, said it would be wrong to jump out of the team that worked for Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect.

Faleke while commending the people that bought the governorship form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him, pleaded with his supporters and Kogi residents to see the bigger picture, adding that he is with them in spirit, body and soul.

The ally to the president-elect, while addressing newsmen on Sunday, promised to always contribute to the development of Kogi State.

His words: “I am of the opinion that my personal interest must not override national interest.

“I alongside several other supporters worked hard for the election of our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It would be out of place for me to jump out of the team to start pursuing personal goals.

“The people that bought form on my behalf meant well and I appreciate them and I am pleading with them and my other numerous supporters in Kogi State to see the larger picture and to note that I am still with them in spirit, body and soul and will continue to contribute to the development of the state.”