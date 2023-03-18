INEC Shifts Guber, Lagos Assembly Polls In VGC To Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the Saturdays governorship and States Assembly elections at the Victoria Garden City ,VGC, Eti Osa Lagos state Sunday, March 19.

Responding to questions from reporters and attempting to offer a solution to the troubled polling units, INEC Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje said, “We had an issue during the presidential/national assembly elections, where our polling official claimed they were held hostage by resident of VGC.

“So most of them were hesitant to work in the estate again. We wrote to the estate leadership about it. Fortunately our official came before 8am arranged the voting cubicle at the estate gate, but some people at the estate too didn’t feel safe to vote at the estate gate.

READ ALSO: Guber Polls: “No One Can Intimidate Me” – Kate Henshaw Calls Out Eti-Osa LG Chair

“I discussed with the estate leadership and I also called the EO to discuss the way forward on over 6,000 voters and further directive from the national head quarter that we should remobilize here tomorrow morning at 8:30 to conduct the election. They have already assured of security of our staffs.”

Reacting to the development, VGC resident and the immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olumide Akpata insisted that residents of VGC does not feel safe to vote in an “illegal polling units outside VGC.

According to him, most of the polling units in the VGC are officially located by INEC at VGC park not VGC Gate, “if we are told that is the official location we have not choice.

“Just give us official communication to that effect our excos to inform the rest of the community that the polling units have been officially redesigned by INEC.

“We are not illiterate, we know we can’t just go to any location, there are designated locations for Elections.

“They refused to do, or failed or neglected to give that kind of notification to the association. When we came out this morning and were told to go to the gate for the election.

“When we got to the gate, we told INEC officials point blank that we would not be voting at an illegal location. It is not about being elitist or about being entitled. It is illegal, we are not to vote there.

“Due to no fault of ours, voting has not commenced at VGC,” he said.

Akpata, who faulted INEC’s allegation that some of its electoral personnel were held hostage during the Feb. 25 elections, said such allegation was falsehood.

“I totally contest that allegations. It is so preposterous. The INEC officials arrived last that day and tried to leave early and we say they could not do that.”