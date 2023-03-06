Keyamo, Fani-Kayode Query PDP’s Planned Protest At INEC Headquarters

The chief spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, have queried the planned protest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outcome of the just concluded presidential election.

The Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment disclosed he doesn’t really understand the logic behind the planned protest by the PDP.

Recall the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is set to lead party leaders, governors, and members on a protest march to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Abuja, over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

According to a notice released by the party on Sunday, the planned protest is expected to take off by 10am from the PDP headquarters, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

However, Keyamo, reacting via his Twitter handle, asked if the protest would also ask questions about the alleged rigging by the Labour Party (LP) or raise concerns about why the APC candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu won in the southwest.

The lawyer also inquired if the PDP would want areas they won in the north cancelled.

READ ALSO: Election Results: Ayu, Okowa, Other PDP Leaders To Protest At INEC Headquarters Monday

He tweeted: “I understand PDP is planning a protest. Question: are they also protesting that LP rigged in the areas where LP won? Are they saying @officialABAT should not have won the South West? Are they calling for cancellation of areas they won in the North? What really are they saying?”

On the other hand, Fani-Kayode also reacting via his Twitter, alleged the planned protest is an attempt to incite Nigerians and destabilize the nation.

The former Aviation Minister called the attention of security personnel to stop the protest before things get escalated and might probably lead to the death of people.

The APC chieftain noted that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sued for peace but it was rejected, adding that the APC is ready for the plans of the opposition party.

“The PDP’s protest march scheduled for tomorrow in Abuja is a dangerous precursor to something more sinister. They wish to incite the people & destabilise the nation. The security agencies should take note & stop this nonsense before things get out of hand & people are killed.

“How can you be in court and be protesting in the streets at the same time? @officialABAT has extended his hand in good faith for peace. He has invited them to the table of fellowship and leadership but in their destructive wrath and blind rage they have rejected it.

“We lose no sleep over their childish tantrums and empty threats. Whatever they are planning we are ready for them. Make no mistake about it: whatever it takes and whether it be in the street, the courts or elsewhere, we WILL defend our mandate”