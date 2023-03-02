Kolmani Oil Field Will Be Fast-Tracked Under Tinubu, We’ll “Share” From The Prosperity – Gov Yahaya

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has vowed to support president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his emergence will fast-track the completion of the newly discovered oil field in the State, so Nigerians can partake from the prosperity it offers.

Speaking to journalists in the State on Wednesday, Yahaya said the victory was needed as it is equally a victory for Africa as a continent because it would lift Africa’s democracy.

The governor further urged the All Progressives Congress, as well as the people of the State to remain strong because Gombe was able to deliver the minimum 25% requirement of the law, despite losing most of the seats in the National Assembly.

He expressed confidence saying he is not discouraged to face the forthcoming March 11 Governorship and State Assembly Elections, because the party had realised the mistake it made during the February 25 elections.

“We are determined, especially with the encouragement and the will that has developed in our people, after the success at the national level, meaning with Asiwaju, definitely, we shall be stronger and we shall work harder to deliver Gombe State to the APC,” Yahaya said.

According to him, his courage stems from the antecedence of the president-elect during his eight years as governor of Lagos State, saying Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria is general, going by the capacity displayed in Lagos.

The Gombe governor however revealed he was confident that the Kolmani Oil Field would be realised and made to benefit the nation’s economy under Tinubu, who had visited the State a few times before the election.

He said, “90% or 99% of the economy now lies on oil and gas. What we have there and the plans we have for it and the support, leaning towards the private sector development of the Kolmani will be fast-tracked under Asiwaju. And he has promised to make sure that, that is done and we shall give him all the support so that the economy of Gombe State, wider North East and indeed Nigeria picks up and we get to that level that each and every one of us will share from the prosperity God endowed us with in this country.”