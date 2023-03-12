Kwankwaso Is Potential Buhari In Few Years – El-Rufai’s Son

Son of governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bashir El-Rufai has cautioned those mocking Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the “President of Kano” to be wary of him because he has potential of becoming Nigeria’s president.

El-Rufai stated this on Twitter on Saturday while praising the NNPP flagbearer over the outcome of the presidential election.

Recall at the February 25 election, Kwankwaso polled the most votes in Kano State, a situation that made some critics describe him as the “President of Kano.”

However, El-Rufai stated that people who were mocking Kwankwaso and calling him president of Kano will not do so in a couple of years as he might become the next Muhammadu Buhari.

Bashir tweeted: “Those laughing at Kwankwaso that he is only the President of Kano State will not be laughing so much in a few years. He is the next Buhari, potentially.”