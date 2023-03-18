Lagos 2023 Guber: AA Guber Candidate, Balogun Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Balogun congratulated the governor in a statement he personally signed and made available to press in the state.

The statement read, “Congratulatory Message to His Excellency, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. I am filled with a sense of gratitude as I use this opportunity to express my appreciation to God Almighty for the privilege to be part of the electioneering process from start to finish.

“From the conception of the Lagos REBIRTH Agenda with my team, to the various stages of the campaign and finally the election, it was an arduous journey that has been both challenging and enlightening.

“As the incumbent Governor is set to emerge victorious with the highest number of valid votes cast, I send my heartfelt congratulations in advance to His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.”

The AA candidate further said, “I am also grateful to my wife, children, parents, friends, advisors, mentors, party leaders, campaign organisation, and support groups for their unwavering support throughout the tough journey.

“As we look to the future, I assure everyone that we will continue to engage the public and government with our innovative ideas aimed at advancing societal reengineering to build a better Lagos State.

“Once again, congratulations to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as well as their team for their superior strategy to win the contest,” the statement said.

Recall that the Chairman of Action Allianc in Lagos, Alhaji Nureni Ayinla-Oniru had earlier dismissed reports claiming that Balogun had stepped down for Sanwo-Olu.

Ayinla-Oniru made this clarification in a statement on Friday.

The controversy came on the heels of some viral social media posts, which claimed Balogun “stepped down” for Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The viral posts also claimed that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was “instrumental” to the alleged alliance.

But the AA chairman said the claim that Balogun stepped down for Governor Sanwo-Olu was false.

Ayinla-Oniru, who confirmed that the AA candidate and some party officials met with Aregbesola earlier today (Friday), maintained that Balogun is in the Lagos governorship race to win.

He said, “The AA candidate did not step down for anyone. Disregard any news to that effect. It is the handiwork of manipulators. They only twisted the story for purposes of propaganda.

“Yes, we met with the Minister today. But we didn’t agree to step down.

“Action Alliance will be on the ballot tomorrow, March 18, and our strong hope is that we will birth a new Lagos,” the AA Chairman said.