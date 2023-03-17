March 18 Polls: Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Declares Friday Work-Free

Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa State has declared Friday work-free for civil servants in the State to enable them prepare for the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the governor, on Thursday in Yola.

The statement said Fintiri approved the holiday to enable public servants travel to their homes, where they registered, to vote.

He applauded residents for their understanding amidst the daunting challenges they face.

“This is the time to show more commitment, love for the state by being law-abiding as you vote this Saturday,” the governor said.

Finitri further urged all eligible residents to exercise their voting rights.