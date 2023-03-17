MC Oluomo Denies Threatening Igbos In Lagos (Video)

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has denied threatening Igbos in Lagos State.

MC Oluomo on Friday made this disclaimer in a video, which has now gone viral.

According to video, the Chairman spoke in company of the said ‘Iya Chukwudi,’ whom he claimed is his sister.

He said, “Mummy Chukwudi is just like my sister. She was at the meeting where I spoke yesterday, and she’s the one I’m actually reffering to, that “Iya Chukwudi if you you know you’re not voting for me sit at your home.

“All of a sudden, the next thing I would see is my video, going viral on social media, and people talking about MC everywhere. Please I’m always after the peace of Lagos. And if you look at Lagos, there’s peace in Lagos.

“Why will I say people should not come out to vote on an election day? Okay, if people do not come out to vote how are we going to get vote?”

‘Iya Chukwudi’ who appeared in the same video, said Akinsanya didn’t threaten her.

According to her, the transport chief always buy noodles and other goods from her.

She expressed surprise that their friendly conversation was taken out of context.

“I thank God I’m now a celebrity. Little thing we joked with has now made me popular. It was my daughter that called my attention to it on social media.

“I and MC Oluomo have been friends for ages. My people, there’s no iota of truth in what people are sharing on social media. MC Oluomo is my good neighbour,” she said.

Watch video below: