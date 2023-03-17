We Are Investigating MC Oluomo’s Threat Against Igbos – Lagos Police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa has disclosed that an investigation has been launched into the alleged threat against Igbos issued by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Owohunwa stated this during an interview with Arise News on the preview of the governorship and state assembly elections slated for Saturday.

Recall that MC Oluomo, in a viral video had threatened that Igbo people living in Lagos should not bother to come to the polls if they will not for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home,” he said.

Reacting to it, Lagos CP said, “We condemn in strongest possible terms any act, statement that could be interpreted, speech that could be interpreted deeply as political tension. With regards to this specific video, it is currently a subject of an investigation.”