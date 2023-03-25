Ogun Man Who Got His 19-Year-Old Daughter Pregnant Asks Her To Blame Boyfriend For Impregnating Her

A 43-year-old man, Abiodun Oladapo, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu, who reported that her son, Michael Idowu, was wrongly accused of impregnating the victim.

He said, “Upon investigation, the victim who is five months pregnant, confessed to the police that her father had been sexually abusing her since February 2022 with threats to kill her if she informed anybody about it.

“According to her, when she got pregnant, her father asked her to lie against Michael Idowu for being responsible for the pregnancy.

“Upon her confession, the DPO, Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to go after the randy father, and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who had long separated from the victim’s mother took custody of the girl when her mother remarried and they have been living together since then.”

Oyeyemi however said the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, had directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Mba assured the public that the case would be thoroughly investigated and the suspect made to face the consequences of his actions.