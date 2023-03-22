PDP Certifies Diri For Bayelsa Governorship Election

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri has on Tuesday passed the screening of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the State.

The PDP Governorship Screening Committee for the State cleared him during the screening at the Party’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday and was revealed in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah.

Diri, who is seeking a second term, was the only aspirant from the Party that picked the nomination and expression of interest forms for the forthcoming governorship poll.

Philip Shaibu, the committee chairman and Edo State deputy governor, said the panel screened Diri in line with guidelines of the Party and as stipulated in the electoral law.

According to him, the governor met all the requirements of the Party for the election.

His words, “We have checked the documents of Governor Douye Diri and have also interviewed him. Having satisfied our question-and-answer process, we discovered that he is not only worthy to contest the election, but also have no encumbrances as far as his documents are concerned.

“Regardless of the fact that he is the incumbent governor and having been a Senator of the Federal Republic, we still went through his documents page by page to ensure that there is nothing that is contrary to the Electoral Law.

“Having met all the conditions and in line with the process, you have been cleared by the committee. We wish you well in the forthcoming election in Bayelsa State.

READ ALSO: Friends Betrayed, Stabbed Me In The Back – Gov. Abiodun On Election Victory

“We know you have performed well as governor and by the grace of God, you will continue with the good work you have started after the election to make Bayelsa the state that Bayelsans dream to have.”

Fielding questions from journalists after receiving his certificate of clearance from the committee, Diri expressed confidence that he would win the State election.

He said that his achievements in office and those of PDP would speak for him.

“In terms of development, both infrastructure and human, the records are also there that will speak for our government.

“Because we want to continue with the peace and security of our state, with the already recorded human and infrastructural development of our state, we believe that the only way for us to stabilise our state is to continue and go for a second term.

“This is important, so that we will also hand over to others who will continue with the current peace and security that we enjoy in that state or the current level of human and infrastructural development.”

According to him, the present government had done a lot in terms of completing many projects the previous administration started.

“As a matter of fact, they call me the completion governor. We are completing most of the projects that were embarked upon by the previous administration and adding new projects to them.