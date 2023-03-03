Resign For Misleading Buhari On Naira Redesign Policy – APC Tells AGF, Emefiele

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court on the monetary policy of the Federal Government today, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami as well as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to resign from their positions.

Salihu Moh Lukman, the APC’s national vice chairman (North-West), said the AGF and the CBN governor did not guide President Buhari properly on the decision to phase out old naira notes.

Reacting via a statement he issued in Abuja, on Friday, Lukman said, “It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari could be misled into such acts of illegality and abuse of executive powers as pronounced by the Supreme Court.

“We, and indeed all Nigerians, are grateful to the Supreme Court Justices led by Justice Akomaye for this landmark judicial intervention. Given the injurious nature of the consequences of the cashless policy of the Federal Government as was implemented thus far, and the damage of the Supreme Court ruling to the profile of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami must take personal responsibility for this act of illegality by the Federal Government.”

READ ALSO: Naira Redesign: Buhari Didn’t Breach Supreme Court Order – AGF Malami

The former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum noted that in advanced democracies, public office-holders who commit such acts of illegality voluntarily resign from their appointments.

He added: “Therefore, if indeed, the cashless policy of the Federal Government was supposedly designed to conform with extant legal provisions of the Nigerian Federation, now that it turned out in the direct opposite, both the CBN Governor, Mr. Emefiele and the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Malami should accept the limitations of both their knowledge of the law and commitment to democracy by resigning from their respective offices forthwith. Rule of law is fundamental to democracy and individuals who flagrantly violate the laws or promote acts that breach the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must not be tolerated.

“By this ruling of the Supreme Court as delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the old N1,000, N500 and N200 remain legal tender and Nigerians are free to have access to all their monies deposited in Nigerian banks without any form of restrictions as contained in the Federal Government cashless policy.

“On behalf of our party leaders and members from North-West, we salute our three Governors, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, Alh. Yahaya Bello and Alh. Bello Matawalle, respectively of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states for their courage and initiative to challenge the action of the Federal Government in the Supreme Court. It is a patriotic duty to challenge the policy of the government, which unfortunately plunges Nigerians into hardship and unimaginable shock, notwithstanding partisan affiliations. By so doing, our leaders in APC led by Mallam Nasir, Alh. Yahaya Bello and Alh. Matawalle has once again demonstrated a superior commitment to democracy.

“We call on Nigerians to take note of the fact that the crusade against the Federal Government’s cashless policy was led by APC, not minding the attempt to sensationally politicise it to the benefit of opposition political parties and their candidates in this election season. It is gratifying that Nigerians resisted the antics of subversive politicians who wanted to use such crude methods, including inflicting untold hardship and pains on Nigerians to provoke citizens into voting against the APC during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.”