Rivers Govt. Debunk Rumours Claiming Wike’s Son Is Dead

The Rivers State Government has debunked claims on social media that the son of Governor Nyesom Wike was shot dead in the United States.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, said this while reacting to a trending post in social media that Wike’s son was shot dead in the US over the governor’s alleged activities in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.

The post is captioned ‘Breaking news: Wike’s only son shot dead in California, US over father’s act in Rivers election’.

The post seen by our correspondent showed the governor’s son in a convocation gown at his graduation in a United Kingdom University last year, flanked by Wike, his wife Justice Suzette and their daughter, posing for the cameras.

But Finebone in a statement entitled ‘Yet again, another lie’, sent to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the governor neither has a son or any child for that matter in the United States.

He said the post was the handiwork of those he described as wicked people who were bent on blackmailing and tarnishing the image of the Rivers State Governor, and urged members of the public to discountenance it.

The statement partly read, “This is a big lie by evil people. For the avoidance of doubt, Gov. Nyesom Wike has no son or child in the US. By the special grace of God, the governor’s children are safe and doing well where they are.

“This satanic rumour is yet another concoction by wicked people in their insidious quest to blackmail and tarnish the image of Gov. Wike. There is absolutely no truth in this cheap blackmail.

“The public should disregard and throw it into the trash can where it belongs.”