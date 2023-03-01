Court Remands Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa In Prison For Alleged Murder

A Kano State Magistrate Court has remanded the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, at a correctional facility after a five-count charge including culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting public disturbance.

Ibrahim Mansur Yola, the senior magistrate remanded him in prison on Wednesday after a court sitting following his arrest by the Kano State Police Command.

Information Nigeria had reported that Doguwa was apprehended at the Aminu Kano International Airport on his way to board a flight to Abuja on Tuesday owing to allegations of murder and arson

The majority leader, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, was alleged to have conspired with one Bashir Dahiru and five others now at large to breach public peace in Tudun-Wada Local Government Area, by setting ablaze the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s office which lead to the death of one Alhassan Sarki Pawa and Aminu Mallam, according to the First Information Report (FIR) .

The FIR added that the house leader was found in possession of a gun in which he used to shoot one dead, leaving about three others sustaining injuries.

Abdul Adamu, the defendant’s counsel, urged the court to grant the defendant bail on self recognition insisting that the defendant would not jump bail, temper with police investigation and would provide reasonable surety to stand for him.

Aisha Salisu, the prosecution’s Counsel, objected to the bail application urging the court not to grant the bail on the ground that part of the charges against the defendant included a capital offence.

The Judge, Yola, however adjourned the matter till March 7 and ordered the remand of the defendant in the Goron-Dutse correctional facility.

Earlier the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Kiyawa, said Doguwa was arrested in connection with a suspected case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire and inciting disturbance.

He said the arrest followed complaints “received on the gruesome murder of three persons, causing grievous injury to eight others in Tudun Wada LGA on 26/02/2023 while the collation of election results was ongoing and an alleged viral video of some victims with suspected gunshots in the Social Media.”

Kiyawa said Doguwa was arrested because he refused to honour an invitation extended to him by the police.

“He was subsequently arrested by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department Bompai Kano at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano,” he said.