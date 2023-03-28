“Some Ex-BBNaija Ladies Come To Me For Hook-Ups – White Money

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney has claimed some of his female colleagues only come to him for hookup.

The reality star made this known during the latest episode of the Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu Wazobia and crew.

White Money alleged that some female BBNaija stars ask him to connect them with his friends.

He also argued that the female reality stars did not maximize the opportunities they had while on BBNaija.

He said,” Most of them the kind of way they want me to show them is through hook me up with my friend’.

“They would say,” hook me up with your big friends. I want to chill with Obi.

“I would be like, I know what you want basically.

“Look at the last set that just finished, the Doyin’s set. How many of those people in the house marketed themselves? Most of them go to BBNaija not to hustle but to only to show off.

“There were two of them that came to me and I told them point blank when you were in the house what did you do?.

“It was all fight, make out. The show is a platform for you to come out and get elevated.