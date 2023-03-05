Tinubu May Be Poisoned Before Swearing In, Food Must Only Come From His Wife – Prophet Olujobi Warns

Prophet Bisi Olujobi, founder and senior pastor, Wisdom Church of Christ International in Ketu, Lagos, has predicted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s president-elect, may be poisoned before he his sworn in as president.

The cleric who shared the revelation in a statement issued on Saturday, to newsmen, advised that the former Lagos State governor to be cautious of his surroundings to avoid harm.

The prophet also cautioned that the only food source for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate must be Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

Olujobi congratulated Tinubu for his victory at the just concluded presidential election and urged him to fulfil his promises during the nationwide campaign.

He, however, cautioned the politician to be careful “this time around, more especially on the source of food he would want to eat.

“Oluremi Tinubu should be the only source of food for him this time until the expiration of three months as revealed by God, either in the country or outside,” Olujobi warned.

In a further revelation, Prophet Olujobi said the incumbent governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will emerge victoriously during the next week’s governorship election.

He furthered that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State “Made a costly error in Rivers State, yet he will be a force in the South-South, as God’s ways are different from man’s.”

Speaking on former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose’s account, Olujobi said he “will bounce back politically only that he needed to pray more on his health.”