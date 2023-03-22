U-23 AFCONQ: ‘We’re Here To Shock Nigeria’ In Front Of Their Fans – Guinea Coach

Head coach of Guinea’s national U-23 national football team, Morlaye Cisse, has boasted that they are in Nigeria to win Wednesday’s 2023 AFCON qualifying match against the Olympic Eagles at Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

Speaking after the U-23 Syli National’s training session at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday evening, Cisse stated that they are in Abuja’for the business of beating Nigeria and making the second leg much easier for them.

“We don’t fear Nigeria and we will win tomorrow’s game because we have a very good team capable of going all the way to the 2023 U-23 AFCON and possibly winning the trophy. I trust my players to get the result that will carry us through,” Cisse boasted.

“I have watched your [Nigeria] team play Tanzania over two legs and we are very confident that we can beat them in Abuja. I know the Nigerian team have been boosted with the inclusion of new players, but we will overcome your team.”

Cisse who spoke through an interpreter said that plan in Guinea is to ensure that all their age-grade teams qualify for every football tournament.

The 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco will also serve as CAF qualifiers for men’s football event of Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The U-23 Syli National of Guinea will host Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles in the reverse fixture at Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat, Morocco on Tuesday, March 28 2023 at 8pm Nigerian time