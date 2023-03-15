Wike’s Government Failed To Improve Electricity, Develop Schools – Amaechi Rallies Support For Tonye Cole

Former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that his successor, Nyesom Wike, failed to provide the needed social amenities for the development of the State.

Amaechi stated this on Tuesday during his campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the State, Tonye Cole, in Erema, Omoku, Ndoni, Egbema, and Obrikom communities.

According to him, the incumbent governor refused to build schools, and healthcare facilities, and generate electricity for the people of the State in his eight years in office.

He reminded the people that he provided infrastructural facilities during his tenure as governor, stressing that his administration performed better than Wike’s government.

Amaechi also said Cole was the best among the governorship candidates and should be voted as governor of the State in the March 18 election.

His words: “Compare Tonye and the other man, then compare our government with that of Wike. Did Wike do schools, did he do electricity? Your health care, we did. When you see Tonye Cole who is a businessman, from business into politics, why won’t you invest in him? This is your time, come out and vote. When we win, things will change. The free education will be brought back.”