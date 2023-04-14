14 Escape Death In Osun Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, has said that no fewer than 14 passengers escaped death in an accident that happened on Gbongan-Ibadan expressway.

According to the Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamesia, said this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Monday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said the accident occurred at the Orile-Owu junction AP filling station, 2km to Sasa Bridge, at about 9:31 p.m on Monday evening.

He said that a private Hyundau jeep with registration number LND 108 GL, had a head on collision with another vehicle, an ash-coloured Toyota Sequoia, with registration number ABC 403 HP.

“The accident occurred due to speeding, leading to the loss of control by one of the vehicles. Also, 14 persons were involved without any casualty.