Banana Island: I Survived Without Scratch — Bricklayer

One of the bricklayers who survived last Wednesday’s seven-storey building under construction that collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos, Mr Dike Ikenna, has revealed how he survived the rubbles without a scratch.

Ikenna, who said his narrow escape as the handiwork of God, revealed that he was on the seventh floor when the building caved in.

Narrating how he missed death by the whiskers, Ikenna said: “I thank God for his mercies. I usually anoint myself every day before going out to work and this very day, I did likewise.

“I was on the 7th floor when It happened. I was taping the floor when I heard a deafening noise. One side of the building collapsed first. I just said God, you didn’t tell me I will die this way or this was how I will end my life.

“One of my colleagues was with me. We were struggling to get out of the building. But we could not jump, we could not run out. I was only shouting Jesus. I found myself on the ground. But nothing hit me. I was covered in dust.

“While some of the victims were taken to hospitals due to the severity of their injuries and doctors pulling them out of the jaws of death, I thank God that I walked out of the rubbles without any scratch.”