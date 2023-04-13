Bayern Munich Suspend Sadio Mane For Punching Leroy Sane

Bundensliga Champion, Bayern Munich have left Sadio Mane out of their squad for Saturday’s league match against Hoffenheim because of the player’s “misconduct”.

Reports in Germany alleged Mane punched team-mate Leroy Sane in the face following Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat at Manchester City.

The pair reportedly had to be separated by team-mates after the altercation at Etihad Stadium.

Bayern confirmed that Senegal forward Mane will also be fined.

Bild said former Liverpool player Mane, a two-time African footballer of the year, had complained about the way Germany winger Sane spoke to him after the defeat.

After flying back to Germany Mane was picked up privately at the airport while Sane got the team bus.

Neither Mane or Sane have yet to comment on the alleged altercation.

Bayern host City in their quarter-final second leg next Wednesday.