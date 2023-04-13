Banana Island Management Refuses Media Access To Collapsed Building

The management of Banana Island estate in Lagos has refused to grant access to the site of the collapsed seven-storey building.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that a seven-storey building collapsed in Banana Island on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Many Feared Dead As Bus Collides With Trailer In Lagos

The incident was said to have happened when workers were inside the building.

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos state ministry of physical planning and urban development said a few people sustained injuries and no fatality.

Private security personnel manning the estate told journalists that the management directed that no journalist should be allowed to gain access into the estate.

The journalists, however, assembled their cameras and other gadgets outside the estate gate.

Shola Odukoya, an official of the Banana Island owners association, queried the journalists, saying they do not have permission to film the estate.

The journalists responded that they did not come to the estate to film the premises, but the site of the collapsed building.