Concerned Northerners Vow To Defend Tinubu’s Mandate

The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his “well-deserved victory” and rallied support for him, insisting that Tinubu needed a peaceful Nigeria to operate as nobody or group of persons has a monopoly of violence.

CNF on Monday, pleaded with the President to elect to work on national unity and peaceful coexistence, saying he should support the North to produce the Governor of the Central Bank (CBN) while the position of Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF)should go to the South, after 8 years of being occupied by each region.

Aliyu Muhammadu Sanni, Chairman of the Concerned Northern Forum, in a statement, stated thus:”The Concerned Northern Forum congratulate the President-Elect, Alh Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu on his well-deserved victory and simultaneously will use the same opportunity to warn those fanning the embers of hate to desist from any such act that will cause disunity in the country as Nigeria is not a Banana Republic.”

“Since the election has been held and the winner declared, therefore all those that are not satisfied with the outcome should seek redress in court or embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and congratulate the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“We, of the Concerned Northern Forum will defend your mandate by all means, since it is not only legal and constitutional but also reflect the choice of the masses. We are sending a message of caution to all who think they can cause violence and wreak havoc in the country to rethink because they will have us to contend with as no group has a monopoly of violence and stupidity. “

“We are also using this opportunity to condemn in all ramifications the plot by some few mischief makers the plan to institute an interim Government, we commend the DSS for uncovering this evil plan and call on them not to rest until they find and bring to book the perpetrators of this plan. Behold, come May 2023, a new Government must be sworn in.”

‘We are equally calling on the President-elect to be magnanimous and try to unite the country into one whole family, he should ensure there is a uniform distribution of political appointments to well-deserving individuals from all regions of the country.”

“Positions that have been held by a particular region should be taken to the sister region for unity and peace to continue to reign.”

“In essence, positions like the SGF held by a Northerner for eight years should be given to a Southerner, the position of CBN Governor that has been in the south should come to the North, The GCEO of the NNPC LTD that has been in the North should go to the South, service chiefs, same in MDAs and other government agencies, all juicy and key positions should be swapped to maintain balance and stability in the country.”

READ MORE: Court Can’t Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration As President-Elect — Osigwe Says, Faults DSS’ Unprofessional Announcement