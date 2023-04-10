Nigerian Woman, Three Others Arrested For Operating Libya’s Prostitution Ring

A 20-year-old Nigerian woman and four other migrants have been arrested by security forces in Libya for allegedly running a prostitution ring in Hawari area of Benghazi, Libya.

The tweet read, “CID in Benghazi dismantled a prostitution ring and arrested in Hawari area 4 undocumented #migrants incl. woman of Nigerian nationality. The 20-year-old female was being sold by her pimp for 50 LYD (ca. 10 USD) per customer.

“All referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for legal action.”

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects have been handed over to the Public Prosecution’s office for legal action.