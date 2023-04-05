Delta Youths Storm Police HQ With Corpse Of Man Allegedly Killed Over N100 Bribe

Angry youths in Delta state on Wednesday, April 5, stormed the state police command headquarters with the corpse of a young man allegedly shot dead over ‘’N100 bribe” along Ugbolu-Asara road.

The deceased man, identified as a phone seller in the popular Ogbeogonogo market, was reportedly killed by a policeman attached to the state police command over his alleged refusal to give a bribe of N100.

The protesting youths are demanding justice for the slain phone dealer. They have vowed to mobilise more youths for more protests until justice is served.

Watch video below: