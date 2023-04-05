Court Restrains Julius Abure, Three Others From Parading Themselves As Labour Party Officials

A Federal High Court in Abuja has on Wednesday issued an order restraining the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure from acting as the Party’s national official.

Information Nigeria reports that the Party’s secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, and two others were also restrained alongside Abure.

Other officials affected by the order include the national organising secretary, Clement Ojukwu and the treasurer, Oluchi Opara.

Justice Hamza Muazu issued the restraining order while ruling in an ex-parte application argued by James Onoja.

In the application, Onoja told the court how Abure and the others allegedly forged several documents of the Abuja High Court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general elections.

According to Onoja, among the documents were the receipts, seals and affidavits of the Court to carry out criminal activities.

The Senior Counsel also tendered several documents, confirming to the Judge that the chief registrar of the Court, wrote the Labour Party to disown several documents used for the alleged criminal activities by Abure and three others.

Onoja submitted that following their indictment by the police investigation, the four people are to be arraigned in court adding that warrants for their arrest have been obtained.

However, Justice Muazu in his ruling held that the application and the supporting affidavits are a good case for the request to be granted.

He therefore subsequently ordered that the four officers cease parading themselves as national officers of LP.