Don’t Hinder Tinubu’s Governance With Rebellion – Lawmakers’ Coalition Warns

A coalition under the aegis Joint Task – 10th Assembly has warned that rebelling against president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would serve as hindrance in delivering his mandate to Nigerians.

Information Nigeria reports that the group which has about 283 members-elect from all major political parties is made up of returning and new members-elect from all political parties.

Speaking via a statement by its chairman and co-chairman, Usman Bello Kumo and Kingsley China, the coalition also maintained that it’s members are in agreement with the decision of All Progressives Congress (APC) on zoning and vowed to respect the decision of the majority Party in the House of Representatives.

“Those who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 rebellion should remember the consequences of such action on governance as the sour relationship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end.

“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding.

READ ALSO: Election Petition: You’re A Consistent Loser – Tinubu Fires Atiku

“Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country,” the statement read in part.

“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognises that the opposition political parties in the house are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the house, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties.”