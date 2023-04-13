Election Petition: You’re A Consistent Loser – Tinubu Fires Atiku

Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, as a serial loser.

The former Lagos State governor said this in his response to the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), in which they prayed the court order a rerun or be declared the winner of the February 25 election.

In the response filed through his team of lawyers led by Wole Olanipekun, Tinubu said Atiku had always lost the chance to lead the country since 1993, and crisscrossed different political parties, in search of power.

The president-elect asked Atiku not to see his loss at the last election as strange, arguing that it would have been a miracle for the PDP and its candidate to win in view of the crisis rocking the Party before and during the election.

His words: “The 1st petitioner (Atiku) has been consistently contesting and losing successive presidential elections in Nigeria since 1993, whether at the party primary election level or at the general election; including 1993, when he lost the Social Democratic Party (SDP) primary election to the late Chief M.K.O Abiola.

”In 2007, Atiku lost the presidential election to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua; and in 2011, when he lost the Peoples Democratic Party presidential primary election to President Goodluck Jonathan; 2015, when he lost the APC primary election to President Muhammadu Buhari; 2019, when he lost the presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari; and now, 2023, when he has again, lost the presidential election to the 2nd respondent (Tinubu).

“It was/is not a surprise and/or not by accident that the electorate rejected the 1st petitioner at the polls of the presidential election held on 25th February, 2023.”

According to Tinubu, the former vice president was without a stable political platform and has lost majority of his key supporters, in view of his habit of jumping from one political party to another.

He hammered that Atiku’s emergence as PDP’s candidate fueled the crisis in the Party, resulting in five of its sitting governors resolving to work against him.

Tinubu also faulted the competence of Atiku’s petition, describing it as not only frivolous, but an abuse of the process of court, owing to the fact that the PDP filed a suit at the Supreme Court, through some of its governors.

The president-elect argued that the PDP and Atiku cannot maintain two cases on the same issue in different courts at the same time, saying that the PDP through its governors in Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto states filed a suit at the Supreme Court, demanding among others, that the February 25 presidential election be cancelled.

“The plaintiffs attacked INEC for not following its Manual and Regulations in the conduct of the election, and also complained of glitches, which is also the thrust of their petition.

“While the originating summons (in the suit before the Supreme Court) was filed on 28th February, 2023, this petition was filed on 21st March, 2023.

“The petitioners herein, through themselves and/or their proxies filed the originating summons at the Supreme Court, before filing this petition.

“The petitioners are maintaining two processes in respect of the same subject and/or complaint of theirs, against the conduct of the presidential election held on 25th February, 2023.

“This latter petition is abusive of the originating summons filed at the Supreme Court and is liable to be dismissed in limine,” he disclosed.