Police Dismiss Three Officers Caught On Tape Firing Shots In Air To Hype Musician In Kano

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed three of its officers caught on tape firing gunshots just to hype a musician, Dauda Kahutu ‘Rarara’ in Kano state.

Recall that in a video that went viral, the officers serving as escorts to the singer, opened the door to an SUV he rode in and then fired gunshots into the air to hype him as his fans gathered to hail him.

A statement released by the force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, April 13, says subsequent to complaints and findings on the video evidence that was widely circulated on social media, the officers attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, were subjected to an orderly room trial and have been dismissed for the offenses of discreditable conduct to wit misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.

READ ALSO: Police Identify, Arrest Officer In Kano Caught On Tape Firing Shots To Hype Musician

‘’The trio, Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi were attached to a musician in Kano on escort duties. In the course of their duty on Friday 7th April, 2023 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, the officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children. The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby warns all officers to ensure they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions. Supervising officers have also been tasked to ensure continuous and detailed lectures of their men to ensure they are well acquainted with all necessary standard operating procedures.”