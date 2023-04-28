Enugu Governor-Elects Gives Veteran Actress, Patience Ozokwo Political Appointment

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has been appointed as one of the members of the transition committee for Enugu State governor-elect Peter Mbah, alongside 63 others.
Mbah, who recently won the governorship election, inaugurated his 64-member transition committee on Thursday.
The committee members were tasked to produce an “implementable action plan” in line with the governor-elect’s manifesto.
In an Instagram post, Ozokwo shared pictures of herself with other committee members alongside Mbah.
READ ALSO: PDP’s Mbah Emerges Winner Of Enugu Guber Election
The actress expressed excitement about serving the people of Enugu.
She also thanked the governor-elect for the appointment and prayed for the success of his plans for the state.
“I am grateful to @pnmbah for appointing me to the transition committee,” she wrote.
“As a member of this committee, I am dedicated to serving the people of Enugu state to the best of my ability.
“I pray that all the great plans you have for our people will be successful. #transitioncommittee #Enugustate #MamaGLovers❤️❤️.”
See post below: