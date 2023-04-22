Ganduje Pardons 4,013 Prisoners, Settles Their Fine Of Over N4.4m In Eight Years

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says his administration in eight years has pardoned 4,013 inmates across the Kano correctional facilities.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna stated this through his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Musa Fagge, while pardoning another 43 inmates serving various jail terms in the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr celebration at the Goron Dutse custodial facility.

According to Ganduje, “the government has also settled fines and compensations for the inmates to the sum of four million, nine hundred and forty-nine thousand naira.”

Ganduje was quoted as saying freedom is everything to human life hence the decision to pardon them in order to regain their freedom.

READ ALSO: “I’ll Go To Niger Republic If They Disturb Me In Daura” – President Buhari

He however called on pardoned inmates to exhibit good character wherever they find themselves in society.

Suleiman Muhammad Inuwa, controller of the correctional service in the State, explained that the gesture offered by the Kano State Government of releasing inmates on payment of fines, compensation and pardon will assist in decongesting the facilities and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the yard.

He further appealed to other states to emulate the gesture and also urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Correctional Service by being law-abiding citizens through displaying good behaviour.

Chairman of the council on the prerogative of mercy, Abdullahi Garba Rano, on his part thanked the governor for exercising the power conferred on him by the constitution to release the inmates on the recommendation of the correctional service management and the council.